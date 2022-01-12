Wilderness Walk: Nate Prosser retires

That’s Wild
- Everyone’s favorite defenseman has officially hung up his skates. Nate Prosser calls it quits. [The Athletic]
- The Minnesota Wild announced yesterday that they have placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers, making room for injured players to return to the lineup and a signal of things to come. [Hockey Wilderness]
- In addition to Pitlick, the Wild also announced that they have signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a three-year, $3.6-million contract extension. This certainly solidifies the blue line going forward. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Okay, so what is Dean Evason doing when he pulls goalies really damn early in close games? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Toronto Maple Leafs could use a top-four defenseman. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- The Detroit Red Wings have brought in the legendary Nicklas Lidstrom to serve as their vice president of hockey operations. [WiiM]
- Philadelphia Flyers legend Bobby Clarke appeared on a podcast and really stirred some shit up. He said that former Flyers GM and current Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall went over the team scouts and selected Nolan Patrick, saying that the team wanted Cale Makar instead. Revisionist history is great, right? [Broad Street Hockey]
