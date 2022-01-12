 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Nate Prosser retires

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

That’s Wild

  • Everyone’s favorite defenseman has officially hung up his skates. Nate Prosser calls it quits. [The Athletic]
  • The Minnesota Wild announced yesterday that they have placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers, making room for injured players to return to the lineup and a signal of things to come. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • In addition to Pitlick, the Wild also announced that they have signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a three-year, $3.6-million contract extension. This certainly solidifies the blue line going forward. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Okay, so what is Dean Evason doing when he pulls goalies really damn early in close games? [10K Rinks]

