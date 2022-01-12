Rem Pitlick claimed off waivers by Montreal Canadiens

With the production Rem Pitlick had in his short career with the Minnesota Wild, it was a foregone conclusion that some NHL team would give him a look after being placed on waivers yesterday.

#mnwild’s Rem Pitlick has been claimed by #canadiens off waivers. Per source — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 12, 2022

In October, the former Minnesota Golden Gopher was initially claimed off waivers by the Wild from the Nashville Predators and was a productive member of the team when in the lineup. With six goals and 11 points in 20 contests, Pitlick scored all Wild rookies and was 11th amongst rookie forwards league-wide. Impressively, his P/60 (Points per 60 minutes 5v5) led all rookies but is buoyed by a sky-high — and unsustainable — 46.2 S% according to NHL.com.

Claimed by the Montreal Canadiens, who would have been second in the waiver order, Pitlick will immediately provide some badly needed offense to the league’s worst. Montreal is averaging just 2.12 goals per game, and if that doesn’t make you sad, this certainly will;

Rem Pitlick - just claimed off waivers - immediately becomes the Canadiens 2nd leading goal scorer (6), one behind Nick Suzuki & Josh Anderson. — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) January 12, 2022

The loss of a young, promising forward certainly sucks for the Minnesota Wild. Still, it is made palatable with the rise of Matt Boldy and Connor Dewar into the possible position of everyday NHLers.

When an organization can come to terms with losing a player like Pitlick for nothing, that’s an embarrassment of riches when it comes to roster depth.