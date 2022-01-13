Wilderness Walk: Eric Staal signing PTO with Iowa

That’s Wild
- Former Wild center Eric Staal is chasing his Olympic dream with no NHL players getting involved. To serve as a warm-up, he’s signing a tryout for the AHL Iowa Wild to get in game shape.
Just chatted with Eric Staal, who's en route to Iowa from his home in Minny. Plan is for him to sign an AHL PTO and play with the Iowa Wild this weekend and next week before hopefully joining the Canadian Olympic team. Nothing is set yet, but that appears to be the plan.— Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) January 12, 2022
- A bunch of the Minnesota Wild were out with injuries or COVID-related absences, but now some are making their way back! Kirill Kaprizov, Brandon Duhaime, Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek, and maybe Alex Goligolski, can make their return to the ice on Friday against the Anaheim Ducks at home. [Hockey Wilderness]
- This was predictable. After the Wild placed Rem Pitlick on the waiver wire Tuesday, it was announced on Wednesday that the Montreal Canadiens claimed the young forward. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Dom over at The Athletic released his beautiful player cards and the Wild’s have some fun ones to look at. [The Athletic]
- Should the Wild go all-in before the trade deadline and grab one of the biggest rental names in Claude Giroux? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Pittsburgh Penguins shouldn’t be hesitant to spend big this trade deadline. [Pensburgh]
- And speaking of going all-in, the Edmonton Oilers seem content being mediocre despite having the most talented player on the planet. [NBC Sports]
- Staying with the Oilers, they might be adding Evander Kane after his contract was terminated for violating COVID protocol — in addition to submitted a fake vaccine card, domestic abuse allegations, and other issues. Connor McDavid doesn’t seem to care.
"If fans don’t like it, or the media doesn’t like it, or whatever... it is what it is."— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 12, 2022
Connor McDavid was asked about Evander Kane potentially joining the #Oilers pic.twitter.com/oBsRHBpfPh
