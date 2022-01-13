Kaprizov, Talbot named to All-Star roster

The Minnesota Wild have already had an up-and-down season and it’s not even halfway. But this rollercoaster doesn’t prevent them from getting their own fair share of players in attendance at the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov and goaltender Cam Talbot have been named to the Central Division roster for the All-Star Game on Feb. 5.

In addition to Kaprizov and Talbot, Ryan Hartman has been named as the Wild’s contender for the divisional “Last Man In” — as each team designates one player for a final round of voting that will give each division one more player after this announcement.

This is the first All-Star participation for both players. Obviously, with no all-NHL game to play last year, Kaprizov is making one at his first opportunity, but for Talbot this has been a long time coming and after having a slightly mediocre season, it is kind of questionable.

We’re not sure how Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck didn’t make it over him, but we’ll take it!