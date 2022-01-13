 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kaprizov, Talbot named to All-Star roster

The Wild are going to have two representatives in Vegas.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild have already had an up-and-down season and it’s not even halfway. But this rollercoaster doesn’t prevent them from getting their own fair share of players in attendance at the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov and goaltender Cam Talbot have been named to the Central Division roster for the All-Star Game on Feb. 5.

In addition to Kaprizov and Talbot, Ryan Hartman has been named as the Wild’s contender for the divisional “Last Man In” — as each team designates one player for a final round of voting that will give each division one more player after this announcement.

This is the first All-Star participation for both players. Obviously, with no all-NHL game to play last year, Kaprizov is making one at his first opportunity, but for Talbot this has been a long time coming and after having a slightly mediocre season, it is kind of questionable.

We’re not sure how Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck didn’t make it over him, but we’ll take it!

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...