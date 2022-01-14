 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Sam Hentges to the Olympics

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Three Rivers Classic - Day 1 Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Minnesota Wild prospect and St. Cloud State forward Sam Hentges has been named on the final Team USA roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
  • Rem Pitlick was claimed off waivers by the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week. But what caused his eventual exit from the Wild? Well it’s simply due to the Wild’s lineup construction and what they want from his now former roster spot. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Joel Eriksson Ek was set to return to the ice tonight, but SIKE, he tested positive for COVID and is potentially going to be out for the next two games. He still hasn’t played since Dec. 20, suffering a little injury, so we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer for his return.
  • The Wild aren’t going to find a Ryan Hartman-like bargain in Jon Merrill and his new three-year extension. [10K Rinks]
  • The Athletic’s Michael Russo has his typical rundown full of the latest Wild news full of neat little stories. [The Athletic]

