Gamethread: Wild vs. Ducks (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are finally back in action and this time, they’re hosting the Anaheim Ducks at home. The visitors are much different than the team that they got very familiar with in the COVID-shortened season last year. Their prospects have grown into Calder-contending rookies and are taking the league by storm — and the team seems to be actually much better.

Wild vs. Ducks When: 7:00 p.m. CST Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

The Ducks somehow have a record of 19-13-7 this year, and are just three points below the Pacific-leading Vegas Golden Knights. To simply go from a lottery-contender, to a playoff contender just a few months later; might make me start second-guessing the ease with which the Wild can get over this Anaheim team.

Projected lineup for tonight:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala

Greenway - Rask - Foligno

Duhaime - Sturm - Dewar

Benn - Dumba

Merrill - Kulikov

Mermis - Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen will get the start.

