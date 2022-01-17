Wilderness Walk: Wild players fight for Hartman to be an All-Star

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild are already having two of their players — Kirill Kaprizov and Cam Talbot — represent the club at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, but why not a third? Ryan Hartman has been named as the team’s candidate for “Last Men In” segment, to be voted in. Vote here and today is the last day to vote.
Well, the Wild players gave their reasons why Hartman should be in Vegas that weekend.
Some pretty compelling points here, just saying... #VoteHartzy ✅: https://t.co/Qe6pLQqqCh pic.twitter.com/U2fufZtM2y— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 16, 2022
- On Friday, the Wild destroyed the Anaheim Ducks to a tune of 7-3. Matt Boldy, in just his third NHL game, was able to earn his second and third career points. After an incredible eye-bulging run for his first taste of the big leagues, his teammates and his coach were busy praising the 21-year-old. [Hockey Wilderness]
- During the Ducks beatdown, Mats Zuccarello was able to score a goal just four seconds after one was scored, making it one of the fastest consecutive Wild goals in franchise history. Let’s take a look at the others. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Even if he went through waivers not to long ago, Victor Rask still has something to prove. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Edmonton Oilers were looking to get out of their recent rut with a handy win over the Ottawa Senators...but then the visitors scored five in the third period and more questions were raised for the team led by Connor McDavid. [SSS]
- Which teams still have a realistic chance of getting into the playoffs? [NBC Sports]
