Wilderness Walk: Wild players fight for Hartman to be an All-Star

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic - St Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild

Well, the Wild players gave their reasons why Hartman should be in Vegas that weekend.

  • On Friday, the Wild destroyed the Anaheim Ducks to a tune of 7-3. Matt Boldy, in just his third NHL game, was able to earn his second and third career points. After an incredible eye-bulging run for his first taste of the big leagues, his teammates and his coach were busy praising the 21-year-old. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • During the Ducks beatdown, Mats Zuccarello was able to score a goal just four seconds after one was scored, making it one of the fastest consecutive Wild goals in franchise history. Let’s take a look at the others. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Even if he went through waivers not to long ago, Victor Rask still has something to prove. [10K Rinks]

  • The Edmonton Oilers were looking to get out of their recent rut with a handy win over the Ottawa Senators...but then the visitors scored five in the third period and more questions were raised for the team led by Connor McDavid. [SSS]
  • Which teams still have a realistic chance of getting into the playoffs? [NBC Sports]

