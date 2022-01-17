Gamethread: Wild at Avalanche (2:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are actually playing two games relatively close together, instead of waiting more than a week to face another opponent and completely cool down. On this lovely Monday afternoon, they are in Denver to face the Colorado Avalanche in a battle between the two top teams in the NHL’s Western Conference (by point percentage).

Wild vs. Avalanche When: 2:00 p.m. CST Where: Ball Arena TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

The best part of this game, is that Alex Goligoski is back. Instead of Matt Dumba relying on his rag-tag group of blueliners to get through some tough offensively-driven teams, Goligoski can at least stave off some of that dread that Minnesota is currently facing without captain Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin in the lineup.

Speaking of the lineup, it will look like this:

Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Boldy-Gaudreau-Fiala

Greenway-Rask-Foligno

Dewar-Sturm-Duhaime

Benn-Dumba

Kulikov-Goligoski

Merrill-Addison

Kahkonen

The Boldy-Fiala connection should keep on going with the top line still staying strong. Rask is subbing in as the Joel Eriksson Ek replacement (who is back from injury but tested positive for COVID).

Connor Dewar will look to build upon some impressive games recently, as the Wild might have the best and most dynamic fourth line in the game.

Let’s get ready to rumble in Colorado.