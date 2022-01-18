Wild to host first-ever Pride Night game

On Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Wild announced that they will be hosting the franchise’s first-ever Pride Night when they play the Philadelphia Flyers on March 29 this season.

According to the team, the local LGBTQ+ community will be highlighted throughout the game and there will be some Pride elements, including a special ticket package that includes a Wild pride t-shirt, which must kick ass. A portion of the profits from this ticket package will support Twin Cities Pride.

In addition to our benefits, the Wild players will be donning some Pride jerseys, Pride pucks will be used, and Pride tape will be on their sticks during their warm-ups, which will be signed and auctioned off after the game to benefit the Minnesota Wild foundation and the Children’s Minnesota Gender Health Program.

From their website:

Children’s Minnesota Gender Health program is an exclusively pediatric, multidisciplinary gender health program, and includes pediatric gender health, endocrinology and gynecology physicians. The Gender Health program provides compassionate and comprehensive care for transgender and gender-diverse youth. We’re dedicated to serving as an essential medical partner and resource for transgender youth and families along their journey.

Pride merchandise is available at the Hockey Lodge right now.