Wild release revised schedule for postponed games

The Minnesota Wild announced on Wednesday afternoon, their revised schedule that makes up for all the postponed games due to COVID outbreaks or attendance restrictions.

All times are in CST.

Tues., Feb. 8 — at Winnipeg Jets — 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12 — vs. Carolina Hurricanes — 7:00 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 14 — vs. Detroit Red Wings — 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 16 — at Winnipeg Jets — 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 18 — vs. Florida Panthers — 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 20 — at Edmonton Oilers — 7:00 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 22 — at Ottawa Senators — 6:00 p.m.

With the NHL players not going to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, this two-week period was completely open for the league to reschedule their numerous postponed games from earlier in the season. And while there was a initial concern that it wouldn’t be enough time, it appears that there will be no back-to-backs for the Wild, and travel will be fairly limited to just heading slightly north to Winnipeg.

After the game in Ottawa, the Wild will be reverting back to their original schedule, which luckily, is a visit to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and then heading back west to the Calgary Flames, to make it a four-game Canadian road trip.