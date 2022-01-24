Gamethread: Wild vs. Canadiens (7:00 p.m.)

The Montreal Canadiens are getting their first taste of the new Minnesota Wild in what should be an interest match-up between one team that can’t stop stomping on lesser opponents, and a much-lesser opponent.

Wild vs. Canadiens When: 7:00 p.m. CST Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North, Sportsnet, Radio: KFAN 100.3

The last time these two teams met, was all the way back in October 2019; when a swift home-and-home in the early season was split between the two clubs. First, Montreal earned a 4-0 win, which saw the Wild get heavily penalized with players going to the box such as Jason Zucker, Nick Seeler, Gerald Mayhew, and Luke Kunin — it was a different time. During their second matchup, the Wild got a close 4-3 win over the Habs, in which Mikko Koivu earned two assists on goals scored by Zach Parise and Zucker. It’s been a while!

Tonight’s lineup for the Wild shouldn’t be that much different than we saw at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, except that Cam Talbot is back from injury and starting in between the pipes.

#mnwild anticipated lines:



Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno

Boldy-Gaudreau-Fiala

Duhaime-Sturm-Dewar



Goligoski-Spurgeon

Benn-Dumba

Merrill-Kulikov



Kahkonen

Talbot



Down to 2 injuries: Brodin and Bjugstad — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 23, 2022

Join us in the comments!