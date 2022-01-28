Gamethread: Wild at Rangers (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hopefully going to rain on the proverbial parade as the New York Rangers celebrate the legendary career of Henrik Lundqvist.
They can have the pre-game ceremonies and all that feel-good nonsense, but please, when the puck is dropped, maybe former Lundqvist teammate Mats Zuccarello will net a couple points.
One special bonus is that Jonas Brodin is returning to the lineup after missing a significant amount of time with an injury. And of course, since the Wild cannot have a fully healthy roster, Jon Merrill and Nico Sturm are out and in COVID protocol.
The lineup is probably going to look a little something like this:
Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala
Dewar - Rask - Duhaime
Brodin - Dumba
Goligoski - Spurgeon
Benn - Kulikov
And Cam Talbot is getting the start for his second consecutive night since returning from injury and performing well against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Loading comments...