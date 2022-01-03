Boldy, Rossi potentially making NHL debuts Thursday

Our calls have finally been answered. The one thing that we have collectively been clamoring for as the Minnesota Wild continue their downward spiral in the middle of a five-game losing streak, might actually happen.

On Monday, head coach Dean Evason hinted that top prospects Matt Boldy and/or Marco Rossi, might be getting called-up soon and can potentially make their NHL debuts Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

I am personally sounding every alarm, ringing every bell, banging on every drum; we have waited long enough for Boldy to return from an early-season injury and for Rossi to show that his year off due to long-lasting COVID symptoms, was just a blip in his development and he is able to fully play hockey again.

It is no secret that the two have been absolutely killing it while down in AHL Iowa. They have been placed on a line together and is really the only source of offense for the entire team ever since Boldy returned. Since making his professional debut at the end of last season, Boldy has scored 10 goals and 28 points in 24 AHL games; and meanwhile Rossi is leading the team in scoring with seven goals and 23 points in 21 games.

The only question is if this means that they will be up here for good. When everyone is healthy, some players will be on the outside looking in. Would Victor Rask return as a regular healthy scratch? Will Rem Pitlick go back to the press box? Will someone get traded out if the two rookies make enough of an impact? We will have to see what happens later this week.