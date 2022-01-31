Wild extend Jordan Greenway through 2024-25 season

January has been full of wins for the Minnesota Wild, and on the last day of the month, they managed to add another one.

The Wild have extended 24-year old forward Jordan Greenway through the 2024-25 season at the cost of $3 million per season.

Drafted by the Wild in the second round back in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Greenway has been a critical figure in the recent rise to power. While not playing as notable of a role as Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala or Jared Spurgeon, his line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno have consistently been one of the team’s best.

The 6’ 6”, 231-pound winger — affectionately referred to as ‘Big Rig’ — has four goals and nine assists in 33 games this season and was in the final year of a two-year deal worth $4.2 million.

While the exact minutiae of the contract aren’t yet known, the extension does raise even more concerns about the Wild’s cap flexibility in the next couple of seasons. CapFriendly.com has projected the Wild to have a little over $70 million committed next season, with Alex Goligoski, Kevin Fiala and others needing new contracts.

It will be an interesting summer for GM Bill Guerin, but who cares? That’s Future-Bill’s problem.