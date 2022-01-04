Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov did The Michigan

That’s Wild
- Before the Minnesota Wild eventually lost to the St. Louis Blues, the team held practice on the outdoor rink and Kirill Kaprizov decided to try something that he has no doubt thought about for a while: Scoring a Michigan goal.
sooo... Kirill did "The Michigan" at outdoor practice...— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 4, 2022
Must. Watch. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/sx9c2DXkb8
- Some special prospects might be joining the Wild soon. Head coach Dean Evason hinted on Monday that the team might be calling up Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi at the same damn time, to make their NHL debuts Thursday against the Boston Bruins. [Hockey Wilderness]
- And speaking of players that have actually been called up, goaltender Andrew Hammond joined the taxi squad while starter Cam Talbot appears to be out for a little while. And, Jordan Greenway is in COVID protocol. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Mats Zuccarello was embarrassed by the team’s performance during the Winter Classic. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild have been fairly successful as of late — except against one team: The Blues. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Evan Rodrigues has come out of nowhere for the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Pensburgh]
- Four resolutions for the Detroit Red Wings in 2022. [WiiM]
- Gary Bettman has asked to move hockey to the Summer Olympics. [Yahoo Sports]
Loading comments...