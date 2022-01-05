Wilderness Walk: McBain getting Olympic consideration

That’s Wild
- According to The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler, Minnesota Wild prospect and Boston College center Jack McBain is on Team Canada’s longlist for consideration to make their Olympic roster for the 2022 Winter Games happening next month.
Sources: The following players are on Team Canada’s long list for consideration for the Olympics (1/2):— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 5, 2022
Cole Perfetti
Owen Power
Mason McTavish
Kent Johnson
Eric Staal
Phillippe Desrosiers
Cody Franson
Devan Dubnyk
Brad Malone
Jack McBain
Peyton Krebs
Kaiden Guhle
Scott Wilson
- Speaking of McBain, he has had a tremendous week and that was enough to earn our headlining spot in the prospect report. [Hockey Wilderness]
- In bigger news: Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy were officially recalled to the NHL and are making their debuts Thursday against the Boston Bruins. Wow! [Hockey Wilderness]
- And Dean Evason didn’t waste any time, and created a lineup that we can all agree kicks ass. [Hockey Wilderness]
- In a following move, the Wild also placed center Victor Rask on waivers, while also signing a goaltender to serve as some depth. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The NHL needs more outdoor games in Minnesota. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
