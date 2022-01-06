 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Rask clears, Hammond recalled, Jones here, Bjugstad out

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: JAN 01 Winter Classic - Blues at Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild didn’t stop the transaction train from rolling yesterday. Victor Rask cleared waivers. Andrew Hammond is in the NHL. Hunter Jones, has been recalled to be the taxi squad goaltender. Nick Bjugstad is out with an injury he sustained during practice (might be a while). And just so much more.
  • Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy make their NHL DEBUTS TODAY. They earned it after their impressive run with AHL Iowa. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Rossi wasn’t disappointed by the Wild sending him down to start the season, but viewed it as a chance to simply get better every single day with his focus on the AHL only. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Can Boldy and Rossi be the Wild’s version of prime Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry for the Anaheim Ducks? [10K Rinks]

