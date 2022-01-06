Wilderness Walk: Rask clears, Hammond recalled, Jones here, Bjugstad out

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild didn’t stop the transaction train from rolling yesterday. Victor Rask cleared waivers. Andrew Hammond is in the NHL. Hunter Jones, has been recalled to be the taxi squad goaltender. Nick Bjugstad is out with an injury he sustained during practice (might be a while). And just so much more.
ICYMI, yesterday's busy news days for the #mnwild— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 5, 2022
Updates to this: Hammond recalled from taxi squad, Hunter Jones recalled to taxi squad, Nick Bjugstad out and, I assume, Victor Rask will be assigned to taxi squad so Wild can afford to fit Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi, Connor Dewar https://t.co/6berFqgkfj
- Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy make their NHL DEBUTS TODAY. They earned it after their impressive run with AHL Iowa. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Rossi wasn’t disappointed by the Wild sending him down to start the season, but viewed it as a chance to simply get better every single day with his focus on the AHL only. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Can Boldy and Rossi be the Wild’s version of prime Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry for the Anaheim Ducks? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks made a trade, one acquiring a fourth-line forward, and the other getting a once-promising prospect that hasn’t seen the NHL in a little bit. Hm, [Pensburgh]
- Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart did not hold anything back when talking about the NHL’s COVID protocol and what he thinks about it. [Broad Street Hockey]
