Gamethread: Wild at Bruins (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are on the east coast playing the Boston Bruins, and have a pair of rookies named Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy making their NHL debuts. We are extremely stoked. We cannot be more excited. This might just be the most hyped-up we have been for a Wild game this season. Things are happening.

Wild at Bruins When: 6:00 p.m. CST

Where: TD Garden

TV: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Rossi, 20, is making his debut a year after he was diagnosed with myocarditis and his entire career was in question due to some COVID complications. Boldy, 21, is making his debut in his home state and just six miles away from where he developed his game at Boston College. Both have piles and piles of friends and family coming to the game.

Outside of the debutants, Calen Addison will be playing as the seventh defenseman, since Brandon Duhaime tested positive earlier today. Who knows what defenseman will be playing with him, but I can only imagine that the five blueliners that aren’t Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba, will get cycled around in different pairings.

