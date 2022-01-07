Boldy reminisces on ‘dream’ debut

With all the noise surrounding the Minnesota Wild’s win over the Boston Bruins — the Kirill Kaprizov injury, the officiating, etc. — it’s nice to just tune it completely out and come back to why we were so excited about the game in the first place: Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi making their NHL debuts.

And, of course, Boldy sealed the Wild’s fate with a rocket of a game-winning goal.

MATT BOLDY FIRST CAREER NHL GOAL!!!! pic.twitter.com/KLXiY3Km1u — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 7, 2022

After the 3-2 win in Boston, the 21-year-old didn’t want to wake up.

“Everything I could have dreamed of, for sure,” Boldy said.

“That’s been big my whole life, just playing with confidence, and getting the first one really helps that.”

And on the goal itself, the rookie couldn’t deny the set up from linemate Marcus Foligno.

“It was one of the best passes I think I’ve had in a while,” Boldy said. “So, I just had to shoot it in the back of the net.”

The 12th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft has waited a while to make his debut. After having success at Boston College — just six miles away from where he scored the game-winner on Thursday — he was patient while playing in the AHL at the end of his season, and starting there again after having some injury trouble earlier.

Now with all that behind him, he is only going to grow into the player that he aims to be, and, of course, he has the backing of seemingly a million friends and family that were in attendance last night.

Just checking in on the Boldy family... #mnwild pic.twitter.com/fCdRnisbOL — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 7, 2022

Minnesota is hosting the Washington Capitals on Saturday night, and from what it looks like from Friday’s practice, head coach Dean Evason will be putting the two top prospects together on the same line with Foligno.

Let’s try and stay positive through this injury crisis, shall we?