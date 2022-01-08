Gamethread: Wild vs. Capitals (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are injured. Very injured. But that won’t stop them from playing games against one of the top teams in the NHL, as they are facing the Washington Capitals tonight.

Wild vs. Capitals When: 7:00 p.m. CST Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

As for who will play for the home team, it’s not looking too pretty aside from the hot prospects.

Lines:

Fiala - Hartman - Zuccarello

Foligno - Rossi - Boldy

Dewar - Sturm - Gaudreau

Rau - Rask - Pitlick

Benn - Dumba

Merrill - Kulikov

Mermis - Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen is going to be in between the pipes.

Alex Goligoski was a late addition to the COVID protocol list, joining Brandon Duhaime and Jordan Greenway.

#mnwild also say Alex Goligoski, who spoke to the media this morning, won’t play due to COVID-19. So Dakota Mermis will draw in. No Spurgeon, Brodin or Goligoski on the blue line. What a mess — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 8, 2022

In addition to the COVID players, Jared Spurgeon and Joel Eriksson Ek should be back before the month ends. But that’s it for the good news. Jonas Brodin and Kirill Kaprizov will be out for at least this week, and potentially long-term.

Ah,

Anyways, join us in the comments to talk about Boldy and Rossi playing together.