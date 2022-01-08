 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: Wild vs. Capitals (7:00 p.m.)

It’s the Iowa, I mean Minnesota Wild

By Thomas P. Williams
Wild v Capitals Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are injured. Very injured. But that won’t stop them from playing games against one of the top teams in the NHL, as they are facing the Washington Capitals tonight.

Wild vs. Capitals

When: 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: KFAN 100.3

As for who will play for the home team, it’s not looking too pretty aside from the hot prospects.

Lines:

Fiala - Hartman - Zuccarello
Foligno - Rossi - Boldy
Dewar - Sturm - Gaudreau
Rau - Rask - Pitlick

Benn - Dumba
Merrill - Kulikov
Mermis - Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen is going to be in between the pipes.

Alex Goligoski was a late addition to the COVID protocol list, joining Brandon Duhaime and Jordan Greenway.

In addition to the COVID players, Jared Spurgeon and Joel Eriksson Ek should be back before the month ends. But that’s it for the good news. Jonas Brodin and Kirill Kaprizov will be out for at least this week, and potentially long-term.

Anyways, join us in the comments to talk about Boldy and Rossi playing together.

