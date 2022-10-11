Wilderness Walk: Rossi, Addison making Wild is heartwarming

That’s Wild
- Well, it’s official. Top prospects Marco Rossi and Calen Addison have made the Minnesota Wild’s roster to start the regular season. And it has been something they have “dreamt about forever.” [The Athletic]
- To tell them about the news, GM Bill Guerin and head coach Dean Evason pulled them into meetings with them and the Wild’s video team got the moment captured.
That moment when all the hard work pays off— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 9, 2022
A new season of Beyond Our Ice drops on October 27. #mnwild
- In addition to making the team, Addison is getting his jersey number changed from No. 59 to No. 2, and as Guerin himself says it, it is a much more full-time NHL regular kind of number. Even though Addison playing in the NHL is nothing new — has 18 games played the last two seasons — this is a much bigger signifier that he will be around here, no matter who returns from injury.
- Over the weekend, the Wild finalized their roster and that meant putting forwards Mason Shaw and Nic Petan on waivers, but luckily they cleared so they can go down to the AHL safely. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- The NHL and Zamboni have partnered up to produce an electric and drivable toy. [ESPN]
- Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher apparently worked hard this summer. [Sportsnet]
- The Detroit Red Wings finalized their roster and it features the young, towering 6-foot-8 forward Elmer Soderblom. Red Wings games might be something to watch just for the spectacle alone. [WIIM]
