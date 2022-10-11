Wild announce roster to start 2022-23 season

It’s cemented! The Minnesota Wild’s roster to start their 2022-23 campaign has been officially announced and everyone is here to have a good time.

The best hockey team on the planet’s roster:

Forwards (12): Tyson Jost, Matt Boldy, Sam Steel, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Brandon Duhaime, Marco Rossi, Connor Dewar, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, Frederick Gaudreau, Kirill Kaprizov

Defensemen (7): Calen Addison, Jake Middleton, Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin, Alex Goligoski, Jared Spurgeon, Andrej Sustr

Goaltenders (2): Marc-Andre Fleury, Filip Gustavsson

In addition to the roster announcement, Minnesota has also assigned forwards Jordan Greenway and Pavel Novak, and defensemen Dakota Mermis and Jon Merrill, all as injured non-roster players. This simply means that they will start the season on the injured reserve but will not technically be on the roster and apply to the 23-man limit. It is expected that both Greenway and Merrill will return at some point in the next 10 weeks, and that is when they will need to send someone down to make room on the cap.

Now all they have to do is play 82 regular season hockey games! It all starts Thursday when they host the New York Rangers.