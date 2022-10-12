 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Moose crossing

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

That’s Wild

  • One of the odd things that we recently look forward to each season are the Minnesota Wild’s short Not Weird. Wild vignettes that capture a little bit of some early-2000’s NHL marketing. Think the hotel commercial but just to do with the Wild. Well, this year started with a bang and it features Marcus Foligno.
  • Yesterday, the Wild made it official and named the 21 players that will start on the 23-man roster and the players that are off to the season-starting injury reserve list. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • We decided to get spicy before the season starts on Thursday (oh, that’s tomorrow!) and make four bold predictions about the upcoming Minnesota season. Trades? Scoring leaders? Trophies? Titles? [Hockey Wilderness]
  • A look back at the decade that Des Moines has been home to Wild hockey. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • It’s a brand new NHL season, and of course we’re reading Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts blog to get all the latest news, rumors, and all that fun stuff. [Sportsnet]
  • Hey! A game happened last night! The New York Rangers looked very good against the Tampa Bay Lightning and earned a 3-1 win off the backs of Igor Shesterkin and Mika Zibanejad. [Blueshirt Banter]
  • Some “experts” weigh in and predict the trophies that will be awarded at the end of the season. [ESPN]

