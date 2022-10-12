Wilderness Walk: Moose crossing

That’s Wild
- One of the odd things that we recently look forward to each season are the Minnesota Wild’s short Not Weird. Wild vignettes that capture a little bit of some early-2000’s NHL marketing. Think the hotel commercial but just to do with the Wild. Well, this year started with a bang and it features Marcus Foligno.
⚠️ WARNING: MOOSE CROSSING! ⚠️— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 11, 2022
- Yesterday, the Wild made it official and named the 21 players that will start on the 23-man roster and the players that are off to the season-starting injury reserve list. [Hockey Wilderness]
- We decided to get spicy before the season starts on Thursday (oh, that’s tomorrow!) and make four bold predictions about the upcoming Minnesota season. Trades? Scoring leaders? Trophies? Titles? [Hockey Wilderness]
- A look back at the decade that Des Moines has been home to Wild hockey. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- It’s a brand new NHL season, and of course we’re reading Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts blog to get all the latest news, rumors, and all that fun stuff. [Sportsnet]
- Hey! A game happened last night! The New York Rangers looked very good against the Tampa Bay Lightning and earned a 3-1 win off the backs of Igor Shesterkin and Mika Zibanejad. [Blueshirt Banter]
- Some “experts” weigh in and predict the trophies that will be awarded at the end of the season. [ESPN]
