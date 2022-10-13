Gamethread: Wild vs. Rangers (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are starting their 2022-23 campaign with a battle against the pretty damn good New York Rangers tonight.

Wild vs. Rangers When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: BSN, BSWI, MSG Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

It is just the very first game of what should be an interesting season, so we’re trying to not get too excited and wrapped up in the result, but screw that. Look at this damn lineup!

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Tyson Jost — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Matt Boldy — Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau

Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Brandon Duhaime

Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jake Middleton — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury will start this ultra-important season for the Wild.

While there could be arguments surrounding placements of certain young phenoms, overall, it looks pretty damn good. It features several talented offensive contributors while still having that tried and true make-up of a Wild defensive game.

Plus, Fleury is one goalie you just seem to want in your team’s crease for the first game of the season, apparently.

Most Career Wins in Season Openers

Marc-Andre Fleury 10

Martin Brodeur 10

Curtis Joseph 10

Ryan Miller 9#NHLStats pic.twitter.com/HQQCNaKr5X — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) October 13, 2022

Now, when it comes to the opponents, the visiting Rangers are dressing a fairly top-heavy lineup but that alone can carry them to win a whole lot of games.

Projected Rangers lineup:

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Jimmy Vesey — Filip Chytil — Barclay Goodrow

Dryden Hunt — Ryan Carpenter — Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones — Brayden Schneider

Last year’s Vezina Trophy winner, Igor Shesterkin will be in between the pipes.

They basically check the box of a lot of Stanley Cup contenders. Having an elite goaltender, a handful of forwards that can sway the game, and one dependable Norris Trophy contender that is surrounded by above-average defensemen. Just a whole lot of talent, so it will be an incredible interesting game tonight.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. (and after season opening introductions, I’m sure).