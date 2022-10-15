Kevin Fiala gets video tribute from Wild, scores a lot

Kevin Fiala returned to St. Paul with some fanfare. In just the second game of the Minnesota Wild’s season, they had to deal with a former player returning to the Xcel Energy Center when Fiala came to town with the Los Angeles Kings.

After giving up an early goal in the first period, the Wild gave Fiala his heartwarming video tribute, giving fans an opportunity to get on their feet and thank the winger for his contributions.

Kevin Fiala tribute video was one of the nicest ones the #mnwild have done pic.twitter.com/31WPu2w1Xs — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 16, 2022

It was with the Wild that Fiala really blossomed into the top-line offensive player that he currently is with the Kings and that highlight package clearly showed it. During the 215 games he played for Minnesota, he scored 79 goals and 186 points, and earned a career-high 85 points just last season.

Well, he got to show off that scoring touch in Minnesota and earned his first goal as a member of the Kings.

Through 40 minutes of action, that is Fiala’s third point of the night, after earning two assists to go along with that.

Not the best feeling, as the Wild are currently losing by a score of 6-4 in the second intermission.