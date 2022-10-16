Wild recall forward Mason Shaw from AHL

The Minnesota Wild have lost their first two games of the season, unfortunately. So to combat some of that potential uncertainty before they host the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, on Monday, they have recalled forward Mason Shaw from AHL Iowa.

ROSTER NEWS



We've recalled forward Mason Shaw from Iowa. #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 16, 2022

Shaw, 23, was part of the final round of cuts before the Wild finalized their roster just before the season started last week, so it makes sense that he is the first player called upon to provide that extra spark that the current roster isn’t really doing. He will most likely be making his season debut against the Avalanche tomorrow.

Before the recall, the Wild were carrying exactly 12 forwards on their roster, so this can be just to include Shaw as part of the rotation from now on, or just give that extra boost for the final two games of this four-game homestand before Minnesota goes on a four-game road trip.

Luckily, the Wild have some time. Since Shaw cleared waivers earlier, they have a total of 30 days or 10 NHL games played, before he has to clear waivers once more. So if this is just a temporary replacement for a player that isn’t playing up to snuff or a slight knock, then they can send him back down with no hassle at all. But assuming that it is the former, there are a few options when it comes to players that might be deserving of a healthy scratch, according to head coach Dean Evason. Ryan Hartman was taken off the top line in the middle of the game and replaced by Frederick Gaudreau; Brandon Duhaime, Connor Dewar, and Marco Rossi barely played on Saturday; and Tyson Jost has just been adequate so far this season. My gut tells me it will be one of the fourth-line guys (please not Rossi) but I can be wrong.

Well, we’ll find out later, but we’re glad Shaw is back and he can continue to truck some people over in his in-your-face forechecking and speed.