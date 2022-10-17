Wilderness Walk: Fiala felt right at home

On this Monday, it’s a time to somewhat temper expectations but also recognize some impatience with how the Minnesota Wild season was supposed to go. They might have played two games so far and the closest thing they got to a lead was actually just being tied against the Los Angeles Kings for what seemed like seconds, before they regained their lead in the third period on Saturday. But, hey, there’s still 80 games to go and just think of how many teams start off on giant win streaks and don’t even make the playoffs.

That’s Wild

Kevin Fiala returned to the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, with his Kings, and felt right at home. Of course, notching a goal and two assists doesn’t hurt but he said a lot about his former team and the arena. [The Athletic]

It was a frustrating game on the weekend, where the Wild just could not catch a break and now we’re stuck with the fact that they have allowed 14 goals in the first two games. Mats Zuccarello had a lot to say about that defensive ability. [Hockey Wilderness]

In a move to shake things up, the Wild recalled Mason Shaw from the AHL on Sunday, and it was reported that he will likely be playing tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. But who goes out of the lineup? [Hockey Wilderness]

The Wild’s 2022-23 Reverse Retro jerseys might have just been leaked. What do you think about them? [Hockey Wilderness]

Off the trail...