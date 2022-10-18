Wilderness Walk: Calen Addison, offensive wonder

That’s Wild
- Calen Addison came into this Minnesota Wild season with something to prove and producing points like they’re nothing is certainly one way to do that. While he hasn’t looked so comfortable, the young blueliner has still distributed and shot the puck so damn well.
JEEk gets the goal on this, but what a from addison pic.twitter.com/okLBGgNLi4— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) October 18, 2022
- Unfortunate for everyone involved, Marco Rossi was not on the ice against the Colorado Avalanche last night. After playing just over four minutes against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Dean Evason healthy scratched the top prospect for the game against the Stanley Cup champions. [Hockey Wilderness]
- After the two losses to start the season, we asked the important question among our writers: Should we be worried about the Wild? [Hockey Wilderness]
- There are loads of young players on this year’s Wild team, but which ones have most at stake this year? Is there a player that has to break into the NHL this year, or else he’s facing his major-league career ending and he wades into the waters of being forgotten? Or is there someone that has enough of a reputation where they can take a year off if they wanted? There are some questions! [10K Rinks]
- Marc-Andre Fleury was really honest about how he felt after a terrible start to his season. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller has been brutal to watch this season, and he, like Fleury, recognizes it. [Yahoo Sports]
- For the New York Rangers to be good, they need their young depth players like Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere to step up and take over their given roles. [Defector]
- Now teammates on the Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar discuss a true hockey fight they had while they played junior hockey against one another. This should be good. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...