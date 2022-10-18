Hockey Hot-Dish Podcast: A concerning start

Recorded before the third straight loss that opened the season 0-3 for the Minnesota Wild, Matthew Smith and Justin Hein huddle up to talk about what has them worried and optimistic through the first few games of the season.

Is Jonas Gustavsson able to stop the bleeding?

Can the fourth line play more than five minutes of ice time?

What is Dean Evason doing?

How long before we see someone take Ryan Hartman’s spot on the top line?

We talk Marco Rossi’s ice time, the decision to make him a healthy scratch, Marc-André Fleury’s performance, Calen Addison and much more.

There is a lot of panic going around the world of the Minnesota Wild, and after the loss to the Colorado Avalanche, that panic isn’t dying down quickly. We’re cautiously optimistic about how the Wild will bounce back in the coming games; after all, we’re three games in, but how are you feeling?