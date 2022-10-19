Wild sign Michael Milne to entry-level contract

The Minnesota Wild are just continuing to do some transactions at the start of this season, and most recently, they signed one of their most recent draft picks.

Announced by the team on Wednesday afternoon, the Wild have signed winger Mikey Milne to his entry-level contract.

The #mnwild has signed F Michael Milne to a three-year, entry-level contract. He's appeared in one game with the @IAWild this season and tallied 81 points (38-43=81) in 68 games with the Winnipeg Ice (WHL) last season. https://t.co/SrebvPzXlz — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) October 19, 2022

The 20-year-old was taken in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft as an overager and was on an amateur try-out with the AHL Iowa Wild, appearing in one game for the minor-league club. Now with a contract, his future still has multiple options. Due to his age, he is eligible to play in the AHL this year, but can also return to the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice and finish out his junior career before turning professional full-time. It is not mentioned where he will play for sure, but it is telling that he is in Iowa and appearing in some games for them.

This would be a massive step for Milne, who scored 81 points in 68 games on a very good Winnipeg team last season. Instead of potentially taking a run at a championship with some of the most talented junior players, he is taking this opportunity in Des Moines. Again, no official word on where Milne will play, but if that is what his choice is, that is an incredible leap and something he no doubt thought about.

In Iowa, there is a lot of opportunity for someone as skilled and hard-nosed as Milne is. Adam Beckman is truly his only competition when it comes to high-potential prospects on the wing, so with a couple of good appearances, Milne can find himself in the top-six forward group of an AHL team before he even turns 21 years old.

We will just have to see where this goes, but at least a pen has been put to paper.