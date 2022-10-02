 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Wild vs. Blackhawks (6:30 p.m.)

A Central Division clash in the midwest.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Oh boy, oh boy. It’s another Minnesota Wild preseason game and they are having the pleasure of facing the Chicago Blackhawks in Milwaukee on a Sunday evening.

Wild vs. Blackhawks

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: NHL Network, Bally Sports North, NBCSCH

Radio: KFAN 100.3

It might not end up being the prettiest game, or the most sound defensive performance, but it is going to at least be a spectacle. Neutral site and all, there are at least some familiar Minnesota faces that will get on the ice.

Wild lineup:

Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy
Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Brandon Duhaime
Nic Petan — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Joseph Cramarossa — Steven Fogarty — Sammy Walker

Carson Lambos — Alex Goligoski
Dakota Mermis — Simon Johansson
Daemon Hunt — Joe Hicketts

Marc-Andre Fleury
Zane McIntyre

This is the fourth of seven Wild preseason games that are certainly serving the purpose of warming-up the NHL talent. We’re getting plenty of action from the likes of Rossi and Jost (even if the latter is not playing tonight) while also keeping our blue line rested and ready for an eventful season.

