Gamethread: Wild vs. Blackhawks (6:30 p.m.)

Oh boy, oh boy. It’s another Minnesota Wild preseason game and they are having the pleasure of facing the Chicago Blackhawks in Milwaukee on a Sunday evening.

Wild vs. Blackhawks When: 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wis. TV: NHL Network, Bally Sports North, NBCSCH Radio: KFAN 100.3

It might not end up being the prettiest game, or the most sound defensive performance, but it is going to at least be a spectacle. Neutral site and all, there are at least some familiar Minnesota faces that will get on the ice.

Wild lineup:

Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Brandon Duhaime

Nic Petan — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Joseph Cramarossa — Steven Fogarty — Sammy Walker

Carson Lambos — Alex Goligoski

Dakota Mermis — Simon Johansson

Daemon Hunt — Joe Hicketts

Marc-Andre Fleury

Zane McIntyre

This is the fourth of seven Wild preseason games that are certainly serving the purpose of warming-up the NHL talent. We’re getting plenty of action from the likes of Rossi and Jost (even if the latter is not playing tonight) while also keeping our blue line rested and ready for an eventful season.

