Gamethread: Wild vs. Blackhawks (6:30 p.m.)

Oh boy, oh boy. It’s another Minnesota Wild preseason game and they are having the pleasure of facing the Chicago Blackhawks in Milwaukee on a Sunday evening.
It might not end up being the prettiest game, or the most sound defensive performance, but it is going to at least be a spectacle. Neutral site and all, there are at least some familiar Minnesota faces that will get on the ice.
Wild lineup:
Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy
Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Brandon Duhaime
Nic Petan — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Joseph Cramarossa — Steven Fogarty — Sammy Walker
Carson Lambos — Alex Goligoski
Dakota Mermis — Simon Johansson
Daemon Hunt — Joe Hicketts
Marc-Andre Fleury
Zane McIntyre
This is the fourth of seven Wild preseason games that are certainly serving the purpose of warming-up the NHL talent. We’re getting plenty of action from the likes of Rossi and Jost (even if the latter is not playing tonight) while also keeping our blue line rested and ready for an eventful season.
