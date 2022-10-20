Gamethread, Lineups, and more: Wild vs. Canucks (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Vancouver Canucks in a battle between two teams that have zero points so far this season. Thrilling!

Wild vs. Canucks When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: BSN, BSWI, Sportsnet Pacific Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

One team has to earn the two points, but who will it be? The team that keeps on allowing multiple goals very early in the game and attempts to come back but falls short; or the team that scores some goals in the first two periods but seems to always suffer a late-game comeback from the other team. This is sort of the perfect fit of puzzle pieces and one will have to stop their streak eventually.

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime — Sam Steel — Tyson Jost

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury will be your starting goaltender.

Marco Rossi is here with Matt Boldy, thank goodness — and we are finally getting to see the season debut of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marcus Foligno all playing together and forming one of the most dangerous two-way lines in all of hockey. It’s going to be an interesting lineup to keep track of who is working well with who.

Projected Canucks lineup:

Andrei Kuzmenko— Elias Pettersson — Vasily Podkolzin

Conor Garland — J.T. Miller — Ilya Mikheyev

Tanner Pearson — Bo Horvat — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Nils Aman — Curtis Lazar

Quinn Hughes — Luke Schenn

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Riley Stillman — Kyle Burroghs

Thatcher Demko is most likely starting tonight.

This seems dangerous, but they are also scratching Nils Hoglander for no apparent reason. Oh well, sorry Canucks fans that your coach is scratching a talented young player. ...Wait, that sounds familiar.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. and you should join us in the comments down below.