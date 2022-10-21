Wild recall Shaw with Greenway injured, place Sustr on waivers

The Minnesota Wild used the classic Friday afternoon time to announce a flurry of moves on their roster involving some good players being out for a while and more young ones coming.

Instead of trying to pile-in all the transactions into one paragraph or sentence, let’s just do the old fashion point form to keep you up to date on everything going on when it comes to the Wild’s roster. So let’s have at it.

Forward Mason Shaw has been recalled, giving the Wild an extra skater during their upcoming five-game road trip that starts against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon, because...

Jordan Greenway appears to have a big enough knock to not be able to play in Boston, but it was not made any clearer if he will be unavailable for the entire road trip, or even if he travelled with the team in the first place.

In a corresponding move, with Jon Merrill back to playing shape and the team at seven defensemen, Andrej Sustr has been placed on waivers and will go down to the AHL if he clears.

And after not really getting off the ground in Iowa, the Wild have loaned winger Vladislav Firstov to the KHL’s Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, where he will remain for the rest of the season. Things just didn’t work out over here, I guess.

That’s it. The Wild are heading to Boston with some new players on the plane and we could potentially see a more interesting lineup this weekend.

My educated guess is that Shaw will remain as the extra skater as Tyson Jost reclaims his spot next to Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno, and the fourth line will be Brandon Duhaime, Sam Steel, and Connor Dewar.

We’ll have to wait a little bit to find out.