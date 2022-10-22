Gamethread, Lineups, and more: Wild at Bruins (12:00 p.m.)

It’s the first road trip of the season for the Minnesota Wild and they start the slate of five away games against the Boston Bruins, which should be at least somewhat entertaining.
When: 12:00 p.m. CT
Where: TD Garden
TV: BSN, BSWI, Sportsnet
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
The Wild are most likely sticking to their guns after arriving on the east coast yesterday.
Projected Wild lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Tyson Jost — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Frederick Gaudreau
Brandon Duhaime — Sam Steel — Connor Dewar
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Meanwhile, the Bruins will probably try to balance their lineup against the deep Minnesota team and try not to get beat because of their blue line.
Projected Bruins lineup:
Taylor Hall — David Krecji — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Craig Smith
Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Hampus Lindholm — Matt Grzelcyk
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton
Mike Reilly — Anton Stralman
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
