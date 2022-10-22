Gamethread, Lineups, and more: Wild at Bruins (12:00 p.m.)

It’s the first road trip of the season for the Minnesota Wild and they start the slate of five away games against the Boston Bruins, which should be at least somewhat entertaining.

Wild vs. Kings

When: 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: TD Garden

TV: BSN, BSWI, Sportsnet

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

The Wild are most likely sticking to their guns after arriving on the east coast yesterday.

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Tyson Jost — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime — Sam Steel — Connor Dewar

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Meanwhile, the Bruins will probably try to balance their lineup against the deep Minnesota team and try not to get beat because of their blue line.

Projected Bruins lineup:

Taylor Hall — David Krecji — David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Craig Smith

Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Hampus Lindholm — Matt Grzelcyk

Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton

Mike Reilly — Anton Stralman

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Join us in the comments down below!