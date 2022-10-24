Wilderness Walk: Do the Wild need to be more aggressive?

After a weekend that featured the Minnesota Wild getting stomped on and somehow coming away with one point, we might need to take a breather. We can step back and wonder how they can fix their 1-3-1 start to the season, but I think one player has something in mind.

“For sure a frustrating start,” said Joel Eriksson Ek. “We really had to work our way into it. It’s about those layers. We need guys to back up each other. The second half is how we want to play. I’ve said it before: I think we play way better when we are the team that’s trying to play aggressive. Not thinking too much. Just go after them.”

Should they play more aggressive? Is that the thing that’s missing? Or is it just being good defensively and not completely shit in the goaltending department?

That’s Wild

One forward line played horribly against the Boston Bruins this weekend. It was so bad that we are officially calling for head coach Dean Evason to never ice that combination of three players ever again. [Hockey Wilderness]

ESPN ranked their top-100 players in the NHL and some Wild skaters are sprinkled throughout. And one dude (you should know who it is) is in their top-10. [ESPN]

