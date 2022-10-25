Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Canadiens (6:00 p.m.)

This game will be notable for a couple reasons. First, it is the first game with a brand-new Minnesota Wild lineup that features some top-end talent getting more of an opportunity and some breaking-up of long-standing forward lines. Second, it is just the second time this season that the Wild will be facing a “bad” team, and the other time (against the Vancouver Canucks) they were able to get their only win of the season.

Wild at Canadiens

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Bell Centre

TV: BSN, BSWI, TSN2, RDS

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Maybe it’s just hard to start your season against a bunch of teams that should be in the playoffs, but the Wild deserve to beat up on someone and maybe it’s the Montreal Canadiens tonight.

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Tyson Jost — Sam Steel — Connor Dewar/Mason Shaw

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison

Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba

Marc Andre Fleury will be in net.

Projected Canadiens lineup:

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Sean Monahan

Evgenii Dadonov — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Jonathan Drouin — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson

Rem Pitlick — Jake Evans — Mike Hoffman/Michael Pezzetta

Kaiden Guhle — David Savard

Johnathan Kovecevic — Jordan Harris

Arber Xhekaj — Chris Wideman

Jake Allen will be in between the pipes for the home team.

Hangout, crack a cold gold, kick your feet up, and hopefully enjoy some Wild Hockey that we’re used to. Will this be the game that finally sets Minnesota on its right track? Maybe, maybe not. But feel free to join us in the comments down below as the action is going on. We would love to hear from you and everything you have to say.