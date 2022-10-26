Hockey Hot-Dish Podcast: Drama is fun

They’ve been unlucky and porous defensively, but most of all, they’ve looked swaggerless.

The Minnesota Wild looked aimless coming out of the gate, but with points in three consecutive games, is the swagger of a 53-win team slowly coming back?

With a win over the Montreal Canadiens, last night won on the backs of great performances from Marc-André Fleury and Joel Eriksson Ek, the Wild will hopefully be able to nab some more points on their five-game road trip before returning home to face the Canadiens again.

Brandon Duhaime has points in goals in consecutive games and looks to be showing the glimpses of grit and scoring touch that made him a force in the AHL with the Iowa Wild. Calen Addison continues to build on his outrageous start to the season and maybe build some Calder Trophy buzz as the league’s best rookie.

With a line shuffle, including splitting up the stalwart pairing of Marcus Foligno and Eriksson Ek and the reappearance of Marco Rossi, maybe things can keep rolling ahead.