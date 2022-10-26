Wilderness Walk: Duhaime does it

Brandon Duhaime was able to play a key role in the Minnesota Wild getting their second win of the season, against the Montreal Canadiens. Not only did he look like he was putting as much effort as anyone else, but he was able to score a nifty goal that ended up being the game-winner, and assisted on the opening goal as well.

beauty feed from gaudreau and duhaime finishes, 2-1 wild!! pic.twitter.com/zuaAyjU7BV — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) October 26, 2022

You can see what head coach Dean Evason wanted out of him when he promoted him to the third line, teaming up with Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman. There is a straight-forward intensity with his game and it was evident in the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Hopefully he shows us more of these performances throughout the season.

