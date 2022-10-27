 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Matt Boldy, forever All-Star

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
That’s Wild

  • Matt Boldy has built upon an incredible rookie season. And considering that he was in the NHL for just 47 total games last year, it’s even more impressive what he is able to do right now. Because of that, teammates and analysts alike are heralding him as someone that will eventually be a mainstay at All-Star Weekend, and will (hopefully) be in the Minnesota Wild’s top-six forever. [The Athletic]
  • After Tuesday’s win over the Montreal Canadiens, Jake Middleton made it known that it was because everyone was feeling loose and good, especially around their buttholes. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • PODCAST TIME! Matt and Grace sat down to discuss the game against the Canadiens and what they are feeling right now about this team. [Hockey Wilderness]

Off the trail...

  • Connor Bedard is the next generational talent that is going to be drafted this summer. It’s not even a hyperbole that this kid could give Connor McDavid a run for his money as pure on-ice talent. So with that said, should the NHL do more to prevent tanking than just changing up the draft lottery odds? [ESPN]
  • The Arizona Coyotes shared a video of their makeshift visitor locker room for approximately four games in their temporary arena. It looks terrible.

