Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Senators (6:00 p.m.)

The Ottawa Senators is the new trendy pick for everyone’s team to cheer for. They have a boatload of prospects coming through and making the team, plus they acquired top-tier talent this summer by signing Claude Giroux and trading for Alex DeBrincat. Hopefully the Minnesota Wild can spoil their party tonight.
Wild at Senators
When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Canadian Tire Centre
TV: BSN, BSWI, TSN5
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Sam Steel
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison
Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Tyson Jost is out, Mason Shaw is in. The fourth line should be an exciting high-pressing trio of forwards while the top-nine stays in-tact from the game against the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week.
Projected Senators lineup:
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Alex DeBrincat — Derick Brassard — Claude Giroux
Tyler Motte — Shane Pinto — Mathieu Joseph
Parker Kelly — Mark Kastelic — Austin Watson
Thomas Chabot — Artem Zub
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom — Nick Holden
Anton Forsberg
Magnus Hellberg
The top-six is going to be a tough out, but don’t count out rookie Shane Pinto. The 21-year-old center has scored a goal in each of the last five games and just to add to the shooting, he also has won 61 percent of his faceoffs, which might be even more impressive than the goals. If things go poorly, Mark Kastelic and Auston Watson will always be up for a fight as well, so maybe that will happen instead. Get some Marcus Foligno punches in your noggin.
