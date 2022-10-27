Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Senators (6:00 p.m.)

The Ottawa Senators is the new trendy pick for everyone’s team to cheer for. They have a boatload of prospects coming through and making the team, plus they acquired top-tier talent this summer by signing Claude Giroux and trading for Alex DeBrincat. Hopefully the Minnesota Wild can spoil their party tonight.

Wild at Senators

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: BSN, BSWI, TSN5

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Sam Steel

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison

Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Tyson Jost is out, Mason Shaw is in. The fourth line should be an exciting high-pressing trio of forwards while the top-nine stays in-tact from the game against the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week.

Projected Senators lineup:

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Alex DeBrincat — Derick Brassard — Claude Giroux

Tyler Motte — Shane Pinto — Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly — Mark Kastelic — Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot — Artem Zub

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom — Nick Holden

Anton Forsberg

Magnus Hellberg

The top-six is going to be a tough out, but don’t count out rookie Shane Pinto. The 21-year-old center has scored a goal in each of the last five games and just to add to the shooting, he also has won 61 percent of his faceoffs, which might be even more impressive than the goals. If things go poorly, Mark Kastelic and Auston Watson will always be up for a fight as well, so maybe that will happen instead. Get some Marcus Foligno punches in your noggin.

