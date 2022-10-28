Wilderness Walk: Kirill Kaprizov pulls off more magic

That’s Wild
- Kirill Kaprizov can do no wrong. During the Minnesota Wild’s win last night against the Ottawa Senators, Kaprizov pulled off some more magic and scored an insane deflection goal that just seemed so natural. He is a goal-scoring robot and knows just exactly where to be and what to do.
GOAL! Kaprizov with an unreal deflection off Spurgeon's shot to give Wild the lead. 2-1 MIN. pic.twitter.com/MqSkV1jp3J— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) October 27, 2022
- In case you missed it, the game didn’t feature Tyson Jost, as he was a healthy scratch. Will that be a possibility going forward? Who knows. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Ryan Hartman might have lost his job (for now) as the first-line centerman and just scored his first goal of his season last night, but don’t count him out just yet. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Wow! There was an actual hockey trade last night. The Vancouver Canucks acquired center Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender prospect Michael DiPietro and defenseman prospect Jonathan Myrenberg. [NBC Sports]
- The Arizona Coyotes’ arena situation seems like a nightmare, but they’re staying optimistic ahead of their first game of the season there, against the Winnipeg Jets. [Sportsnet]
