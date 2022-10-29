Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Red Wings (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are continuing their road trip tonight and it has largely served as a way to get back on track for the start of their season. Now they sit with a 3-3-1 record and are facing a Detroit Red Wings team that has been slipping.

Wild at Red Wings

When: 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Little Caesars Arena

TV: BSN, BSDET

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Matthew Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Mason Shaw — Sam Steel — Connor Dewar

Jake Middleton — Jason Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison

Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba

Filip Gustavsson gets the start with Marc-Andre Fleury most likely in net tomorrow against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Projected Red Wings lineup:

Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — David Perron

Filip Zadina— Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Elmer Söderblom — Joe Veleno — Adam Erne

Jordan Oesterle — Pius Suter — Matt Luff

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Olli Määttä — Filip Hronek

Robert Hägg — Gustav Lindström

Alex Nedeljkovic is the Red Wings’ projected starter.

