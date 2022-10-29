Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Red Wings (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are continuing their road trip tonight and it has largely served as a way to get back on track for the start of their season. Now they sit with a 3-3-1 record and are facing a Detroit Red Wings team that has been slipping.
Wild at Red Wings
When: 6:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Little Caesars Arena
TV: BSN, BSDET
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Matthew Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Mason Shaw — Sam Steel — Connor Dewar
Jake Middleton — Jason Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison
Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba
Filip Gustavsson gets the start with Marc-Andre Fleury most likely in net tomorrow against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Projected Red Wings lineup:
Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — David Perron
Filip Zadina— Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond
Elmer Söderblom — Joe Veleno — Adam Erne
Jordan Oesterle — Pius Suter — Matt Luff
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä — Filip Hronek
Robert Hägg — Gustav Lindström
Alex Nedeljkovic is the Red Wings’ projected starter.
