Wilderness Walk: Brock Faber lighting it up

That’s Wild
- He’s not here right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep any tabs on one of the top defenseman prospects the Minnesota Wild have right now. Last night, Brock Faber finished his second game as the University of Minnesota Gophers captain, scoring a goal and earning two assists. An unreal performance from the blueliner.
- Speaking of Faber, he was listed at No. 5 of our 2022 Top 25 Under 25. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Calen Addison is another great and young defenseman and he has been slotted on the Wild’s top powerplay unit and he might end up starting the season there. He’s deserved this boost of opportunity. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Over the weekend, Minnesota sent some more players down to the AHL training camp.[Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi met...the former prime minister of Switzerland? [NHL dot com]
- The Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot, Bouy, to mixed reviews. [Yahoo Sports]
- Yikes. Anaheim Ducks’ Urho Vaakanainen crashed hard into the boards and had to be stretchered off the ice. [NBC Sports]
