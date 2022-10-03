 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Brock Faber lighting it up

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

  • He’s not here right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep any tabs on one of the top defenseman prospects the Minnesota Wild have right now. Last night, Brock Faber finished his second game as the University of Minnesota Gophers captain, scoring a goal and earning two assists. An unreal performance from the blueliner.
  • Speaking of Faber, he was listed at No. 5 of our 2022 Top 25 Under 25. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Calen Addison is another great and young defenseman and he has been slotted on the Wild’s top powerplay unit and he might end up starting the season there. He’s deserved this boost of opportunity. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Over the weekend, Minnesota sent some more players down to the AHL training camp.[Hockey Wilderness]

