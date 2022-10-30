Gamethread, Lineup and More: Wild at Blackhawks (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild hope to finish their road trip on a strong note tonight facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Wild at Blackhawks

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: United Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, NBCSP

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Tyson Jost — Marco Rossi — Matthew Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Mason Shaw — Sam Steel — Connor Dewar

Jake Middleton — Jason Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison

Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba

Marc-Andre Fleury starting with Filip Gustavsson serving as the backup after yesterday’s solid performance against the Detroit Red Wings.

Marcus Foligno is out with an upper-body injury and will not be playing tonight, but we will get more information when the team heads back to St. Paul. For now, Tyson Jost is slotting back in but it is unknown where exactly. Our best guess is that it is a simple swap and he will be on Marco Rossi’s left, because how damn well the bottom two lines have been playing, but we don’t know.

Projected Blackhawks lineup:

Andreas Anthanasiou — Max Domi — Patrick Kane

Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell — Jason Dickinson — Sam Lafferty

Boris Katchouk — MacKenzie Entwistle — Reese Johnson

Jake McCabe — Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi — Jack Johnson

Filip Roos — Caleb Jones

Alex Stalock will be starting for the home team.

Woof. That’s a whole lot of weird lines and pairings. Gross.

Join us in the comments down below!