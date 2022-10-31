Wilderness Walk: Some shootouts are fun

That’s Wild
- While it might not be the best way to decide a hockey game, shootouts in a vacuum can be pure fun and last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, some Minnesota Wild players pulled out all the stops in the 1-on-1 battle.
Sunday shootout goals: a duo #mnwild pic.twitter.com/hzS8KkiFWK— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 31, 2022
No. 2 of the duo #mnwild https://t.co/YWwU5HdIcW pic.twitter.com/dZ4VoYBoYt— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 31, 2022
- In case you missed the game in Chicago, we have you covered and talk all about the 4-3 shootout win to cap off the Wild’s road trip. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Marco Rossi spent his junior career in Ottawa, and there are apparently some shared similarities with a Montreal Canadiens prospect. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- The Arizona Coyotes started their stay at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena recently, so here’s how that first game went. [ESPN]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs had a terrible west coast road trip and it apparently shows how GM Kyle Dubas did not built a contender. [Sportsnet]
- Despite the New York Rangers scoring goals and having a very good goaltender, they’re struggling to close out games. [Blueshirt Banter]
Loading comments...