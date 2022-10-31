 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Some shootouts are fun

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Wild v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • While it might not be the best way to decide a hockey game, shootouts in a vacuum can be pure fun and last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, some Minnesota Wild players pulled out all the stops in the 1-on-1 battle.
  • In case you missed the game in Chicago, we have you covered and talk all about the 4-3 shootout win to cap off the Wild’s road trip. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Marco Rossi spent his junior career in Ottawa, and there are apparently some shared similarities with a Montreal Canadiens prospect. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...