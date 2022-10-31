Marc-Andre Fleury named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

For his sensational efforts to get the Minnesota Wild back on the winning track last week, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been crowned the NHL’s Third Star of the Week.

Just to repeat it, Fleury earned a 3-0-0 record in his three starts, with a 1.95 goals against average and .927 save percentage on the Wild’s road trip out east. That earned him the title of being the third-best hockey player from Oct. 24 to 30.

Along the way, Fleury has made some game-saving saves and held his end of the bargain long enough for the Wild to score more goals than the other team. Doing so, their 0-3-0 start to the season has evolved into a 4-4-1 record after the five-game road trip, putting them back up and just slightly below where they should truly belong.

The other Stars of the Week, joining Fleury, were Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid earning the top crown for scoring four goals and eight points, leading the league in scoring during this time frame. The other was New Jersey Devils winger Jesper Bratt, who registered seven points, including one game-winning goal and played his part to give his team a 3-1-0 record last week.

A whole lot of solid offensive performances, but it is Fleury who got his recognition for saving the game a whole lot of times. This is the first time a Wild player has been recognized as one of the Stars of the Week this season, but hopefully not the last.

The Wild continue their play with a two-game homestand as they host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.