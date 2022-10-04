Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov ranked among the NHL’s best

That’s Wild
- Well, it’s time for people to get mad. NHL Network has released their annual player rankings bit-by-bit this summer and we have just come across where Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov ranks among the players. It’s 14th.
The first half of the top 20! Biggest surprise of the list so far?#NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/A473pZ4oUm— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) October 2, 2022
- The Wild keep on trimming their training camp roster and yesterday they sent some significant names down to Iowa for AHL camp. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Calen Addison is so damn fun to watch and for that (and many other reasons) he’s earned the No. 4 spot on our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 list. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Russo sat down with Ryan Hartman and talked about his summer, including an amusing story about his engagement. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- The Toronto Maple Leafs finally signed Rasmus Sandin to a contract, but during the summer, the young defensemen spent his time foraging mushrooms to keep his mind off the negotiations. [Yahoo Sports]
- Martin St-Louis is using the Montreal Canadiens’ preseason as a stress test, not a try-out. [EOTP]
- The Pittsburgh Penguins’ core is back and they’re trying to make it worthwhile. [ESPN]
