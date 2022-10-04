 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov ranked among the NHL’s best

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

St Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild - Game Five Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Well, it’s time for people to get mad. NHL Network has released their annual player rankings bit-by-bit this summer and we have just come across where Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov ranks among the players. It’s 14th.
  • The Wild keep on trimming their training camp roster and yesterday they sent some significant names down to Iowa for AHL camp. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Calen Addison is so damn fun to watch and for that (and many other reasons) he’s earned the No. 4 spot on our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 list. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Russo sat down with Ryan Hartman and talked about his summer, including an amusing story about his engagement. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...