Wilderness Walk: Some waiver wire action

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • The Minnesota Wild have been active on the waiver wire the past couple days as they start to clean up training camp and shed off the players destined to start their seasons in the AHL. They put defenseman Joe Hicketts and forward Joseph Cramarossa on waivers Monday — both of them cleared the following day — and yesterday, they put goaltender Zane McIntyre there as well. Just trying to sort out the roster.
  • Speaking of sorting out a roster, we dived into the context clues given and what we know about how Dean Evason likes his lineup, and we gave an estimate of what opening night’s lineup is going to look like. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Jesper Wallstedt is the truth and the light and the No. 3 ranked player on our 2022 Top 25 Under 25. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime are meshing well at training camp, especially with Marco Rossi. [The Athletic]

  • Nashville Predators’ Cody Glass finally made the opening night lineup and that produced a heartwarming video of GM David Poile telling the youngster so.

