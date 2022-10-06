Wilderness Walk: Carson Lambos got his opportunity

That’s Wild
- Carson Lambos hung around at Minnesota Wild training camp enough for the team to get a real long look at the young defensemen, before he was sent back to the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice yesterday. [StarTribune]
- Something to feel good about: Pavel Novak announced that he is cancer-free. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild made their last big move, sending a flurry of players down to the AHL before the real season gets going. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Marco Rossi has a giant season ahead of him and earned the No. 2 spot on our 2022 Top 25 Under 25. Now there is just one guy remaining... [Hockey Wilderness]
- Marat Khusnutdinov has somewhat been forgotten about since he’s just hanging out, trying to get as much opportunity in the KHL as possible. But he had a couple good plays during his game yesterday.
You can try, but you cannot stop Marat. https://t.co/wnVZe95QDH— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) October 5, 2022
Off the trail...
- Canadian pop icon Michael Buble took a jab at Johnny Gaudreau during a concert in Calgary. [Yahoo Sports]
- Yikes, former Wild goaltender Cam Talbot is out 5-7 weeks for the Ottawa Senators, forcing them to claim Magnus Hellberg off waivers to start the season. [Silver Seven Sens]
- The Seattle Kraken have two of the best young centers in the game with Shane Wright and Matty Beniers. Is that sky-high potential enough for them to compete this season? [The Athletic]
Loading comments...