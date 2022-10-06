Gamethread: Wild vs. Blackhawks (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are playing their penultimate preseason game tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks and it is going to be at least somewhat interesting, especially compared to some other exhibition games.

Wild vs. Blackhawks When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North, NBCSCH, NHL Network Radio: KFAN 100.3

While we have been treated to seeing a whole lot of prospects and future players, tonight we are getting a taste of a pretty damn full lineup and 60 minutes from backup Filip Gustavsson. There isn’t just hope or typical uncertainty before getting sent back to your junior team or the minors, this will hopefully show us a little bit more of what this team actually is going to be this season.

Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Frederick Gaudreau — Sam Steel — Matt Boldy

Tyson Jost — Connor Dewar — Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw — Nic Petan — Steven Fogarty

Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Andrej Sustr — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Join us in the comments down below!