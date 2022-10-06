Gamethread: Wild vs. Blackhawks (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are playing their penultimate preseason game tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks and it is going to be at least somewhat interesting, especially compared to some other exhibition games.
While we have been treated to seeing a whole lot of prospects and future players, tonight we are getting a taste of a pretty damn full lineup and 60 minutes from backup Filip Gustavsson. There isn’t just hope or typical uncertainty before getting sent back to your junior team or the minors, this will hopefully show us a little bit more of what this team actually is going to be this season.
Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Frederick Gaudreau — Sam Steel — Matt Boldy
Tyson Jost — Connor Dewar — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Nic Petan — Steven Fogarty
Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Andrej Sustr — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
